    Bengaluru: Woman accused of assaulting guards after watching ANIMAL movie at 3 am

    A dispute at Bengaluru's Garuda Mall erupted when Nethra alleged her wallet was missing. Conflicts ensued with the guard over ID verification, leading to alleged assaults. Police investigations, involving CCTV footage, resulted in cases filed against both parties for various charges including assault and theft.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    A Late-night incident happened at Garuda Mall in Ashokanagar in Bengaluru as a dispute over a missing wallet escalated, resulting in a series of complaints and a police investigation. A woman has allegedly assaulted the guards over the missing amount in her wallet.

    Nethra had been to the mall to catch a screening of "Animal" at PVR and found herself embroiled in a conflict after misplacing her wallet after the movie had ended. The subsequent events, occurring on December 9th around 3 AM, spiralled into altercations involving the mall's cleaning staff, security guard, and Nethra herself.

    Trouble began when Nethra realized her wallet was missing and approached the mall's security guard to report the incident. However, tensions arose when the guard requested identification details, in line with protocol. Refusing to comply, a verbal altercation unfolded and quickly turned physical, with Nethra allegedly assaulting the guard, using abusive language, and involving the sanitation staff in the commotion.

    In a counter-complaint, the 22-year-old security guard, Imaduddin, disclosed that the missing wallet, containing Rs 21,020, had been found and registered by the housekeeping staff. When Nethra returned seeking her wallet, Imaduddin attempted to verify her identity, which allegedly led to her assaulting him and issuing death threats, as per his statement to the police.

    The situation escalated further as a video captured by mall staff purportedly showed Nethra physically assaulting Imaduddin, who was seen apologizing and even falling at her feet in the footage.

    A senior police official announced the issuance of notices to both parties and assured that after scrutinizing CCTV footage and the mobile video clip, appropriate actions would be taken. Consequently, the police have lodged cases against Nethra for wrongful restraint, assault, criminal intimidation, and breach of peace. In response to Nethra's complaint, the guards face accusations of outraging a woman's modesty and theft.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
