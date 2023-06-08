Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ChatGPT owner Sam Altman in India, may meet PM Narendra Modi

     Altman highlighted India's remarkable progress in national technology and emphasized the need for the Indian government to focus on integrating this technology into various services. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, a leading Artificial Intelligence technology platform, has arrived in India and may have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Altman expressed his delight at the positive response ChatGPT, an OpenAI product, has received in India. He praised Indian users for embracing the new technology with great enthusiasm and quick adoption.

    Regarding the anticipated release of GPT-5, Altman clarified that OpenAI is not currently training the model. He emphasized that significant groundwork needs to be done before initiating such a project. Altman also addressed any potential confusion surrounding ChatGPT, stating that OpenAI is working on enhancing user control to minimize any uncertainties.

    During his visit, Sam Altman is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted India's remarkable progress in national technology and emphasized the need for the Indian government to focus on integrating this technology into various services. Altman suggested utilizing the language-learning model (LLM) to enhance government services.

    In addition, Altman will visit the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) in Okhla to engage with students and exchange insights. Earlier, he had a discussion with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, where they explored the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence and how emerging economies can leverage this technology to improve people's lives.

    Recently, Altman met EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following which the latter remarked, "AI can fuel huge progress and improve our lives. But we must mitigate risks and build trust. To match the speed of tech development, AI firms need to play their part. EU will work with global partners and stakeholders towards trustworthy AI."

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
