    AAP leader Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED for 'leaking' Tihar jail CCTV footage

    The videos have triggered a massive political controversy with the BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and a probe by agencies into violation of jail rules.

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case, has reportedly withdrawn the contempt plea from Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the CCTV footage leak matter.

    Earlier, the AAP leader had moved the plea against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging that the agency leaked the CCTV footage of his prison cell to the media despite the undertaking given in court to not leak any video of him in Tihar jail.

    Several CCTV footage of Jain were recently emerged from the Tihar jail in which the AAP minister was seen purportedly getting a massage, receiving visitors, and consuming 'packaged food' in his prison cell.

    The videos have triggered a massive political controversy with the BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and a probe by agencies into violation of jail rules.

    On Saturday, a Delhi court said that the AAP leader was being given 'preferential treatment' inside Tihar jail in violation of rules. Special judge Vikas Dhull also dismissed Jain's plea seeking to direct Tihar officials to provide him with special food items according to his religious beliefs.

    The court stated that fruits and vegetables were being provided to Jain by the jail staff, without there being any order from DG Prison or any authority, which was in violation of the rules.

    Around 26 officials of Tihar have been transferred and a jail superintendent has been suspended in November for providing special treatment to Jain.

