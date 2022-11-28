Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP spends crores to spoil my image...': Rahul Gandhi slams saffron party in poll-bound Gujarat

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 28) made strong claims against the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party is spending enormous amounts of money to defame his image.

    The Wayanad MP also said that this may look like it is harming him but it is actually beneficial for him as it tells him that he is going in the right direction.

    Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP spent thousands of crores of Rupees to spoil my image. They created a certain image of me. People think it's harmful, but it's beneficial for me because the truth is with me. Personal attacks on me tell me that I'm going in the right direction."

    The Congress leader further stated that the decision to contest again from Amethi would be taken after one or one-and-a-half years as his current focus remains 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in his family's bastion Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    To a query on different statements being given by Rajasthan leaders Gehlot and Pilot amid their power tussle, he said, "It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party."

    To a query on plans for solving the unemployment problem in the country, Gandhi said the main problem at present is that the entire wealth of the nation is confined in the hands of three-four industrialists.

