    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

    An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoing in the board. As alleged in the FIR, the ACB's Friday statement said, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines and engaged in corruption and favouritism.

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's business partner Hamid Ali was on Saturday arrested by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act. His premises, along with that of Amanatullah Khan's, was raided on Friday by ACB. A pistol, some bullets and Rs 12 Lakhs cash were recovered from Hamid Ali's residence.

    Amanatullah Khan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, officials said.

    Reacting to Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan's arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of continuing with its "Operation Lotus" to "break" the AAP leaders.

    In a tweet, Sisodia said, "First, they arrested Satyendar Jain but there is no evidence against him in court. They raided my residence. Nothing was found. Then they initiated a fake probe against Kailash Gahlot, and now they have arrested Amanatullah Khan. Operation Lotus continues to break each leader of AAP," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The ACB had summoned Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as its chairman.

    An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoing in the board. As alleged in the FIR, the ACB's Friday statement said, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines and engaged in corruption and favouritism.

    The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against the illegal recruitment, the statement had said. Two FIRs have been registered by the ACB in southeast district pertaining to recovery of illegal weapons.

    Earlier, the AAP leaders had alleged that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 20 crore each to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. The Delhi chief minister even brought a confidence motion in the Assembly last month to prove all the AAP MLAs were with him and asserted that "Operation Lotus" had failed in Delhi.

