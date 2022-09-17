Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park

    Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior on Saturday, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park on his birthday snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior on Saturday, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, released three cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 11.30 am. 

    Also read: Cheetahs return to India: From speed, stamina, body structure, hunting skills and more - facts one must know

    After the modified Boeing 747 landed at the Gwalior airbase at 7.47 am, the felines were flown in two Air Force helicopters to Palpur near the Park. A viral video showed the crates carrying the cheetahs stacked in the Boeing aircraft's economy section. 

    After the plane landed at Gwalior, the ground personnel were seen helping transfer the crates, marked Live Animals, to the waiting choppers. 

    The aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in the special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey. 

    Before their flight from Namibia, the cheetahs, the fastest land animals in the world, were treated with a tranquillizer that lasted for three to five days. 

    Also read: It's a historic step, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as flight with eight cheetahs lands in India

    The animals were flown to the Park in Sheopur district, 165 km away from Gwalior. The journey took about 20-25 minutes, an official said. 

    The cheetahs remained without food during the transcontinental journey and will be given something to eat now that they have been released from the enclosures. 

    A dais was set up in the Park under which special cages carrying cheetahs were kept, and PM Modi, who turned 72 on Saturday, released three of them into an enclosure by operating a lever. 

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park on his birthday snt

    After that, other dignitaries released the remaining cheetahs into other enclosures. 

    The cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based in Chisinau, Moldova, in Europe that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights. 

    Also read: Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will run on the Indian grasslands after 70 years

    The Park is situated on the northern side of the Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across 344 sq km. Officials battled heavy rain and inclement weather to complete the preparations for Modi's programme to release the big cats into their new home in Kuno. Heavy rain lashed the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh two days before Modi's arrival.

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park on his birthday snt

    Project Cheetah our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Project Cheetah, under which the felines were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is his government's endeavour toward environment and wildlife conservation. 

    The PM said it was unfortunate that we declared cheetahs extinct in 1952, but for decades no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce them. He thanked the government of Namibia for help in the programme to reintroduce cheetahs in India.

    Project Cheetah, under which the cheetahs were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation, he said. 

    "Cheetahs are our guests; we should give them a few months to make Kuno national park their home," Modi said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid AJR

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday - adt

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday

    Cheetahs return to India: From speed, stamina, body structure, hunting skills and more - facts one must know snt

    Cheetahs return to India: From speed, stamina, body structure, hunting skills and more - facts one must know

    After PM Modi's decision, everyone celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day, says Home Minister Amit Shah - adt

    After PM Modi's decision, everyone celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day, says Home Minister Amit Shah

    PM Modi turns 72: Here's how efforts of Modi government to conserve wildlife have brought great results AJR

    PM Modi turns 72: Here's how efforts of Modi government to conserve wildlife have brought great results

    Recent Stories

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid AJR

    AAP leader Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday - adt

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday

    Mauritius to Maldives to Oman and more; Shenaz Treasury listed destinations to travel visa-free SUR

    Mauritius to Maldives to Oman and more; Shenaz Treasury listed destinations to travel visa-free

    football EPL 2022-23, English Premier League, Matchday 8 predictions: Tottenham Hotspur-Leicester City, manchester city, arsenal, west ham united-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 8 predictions: Tottenham-Leicester collide in mouth-watering clash

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Adipurush costars new hot couple in town? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Adipurush costars new hot couple in town? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon