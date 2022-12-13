AAP appoints Punjab, Gujarat polls in-charge Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary

Pathak was the election in-charge of Punjab and Gujarat. He was AAP's surprise pick for Rajya Sabha after Arvind Kejriwal's party registered a thumping victory in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (December 13) appointed Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary after it became eligible for national party status following the recent participation in Gujarat assembly election 2022.

Pathak was the election in-charge of Punjab and Gujarat. He was AAP's surprise pick for Rajya Sabha after Arvind Kejriwal's party registered a thumping victory in Punjab.

In a press release, AAP said, "Aam Aadmi Party hereby appoints Dr. Sandeep Pathak as the Rashtriya Sangathan Mahamantri (National General Secretary Organisation). He will also be a Permanent Invitee to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party."

In Delhi, Pathak is an assistant professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the IIT professor over his appointment as the party's national general secretary and wished him luck for his new responsibility.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "I congratulate Dr Sandeep Pathak and wish him good luck for his new responsibility. We have to build AAP sangthan in every nook and corner of the country."

The announcement came ahead of AAP's national council meeting scheduled for December 18.

The meeting is likely to be held at a farmhouse in Delhi and may be addressed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and other senior leaders of the party.

All 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs and party representatives from Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and other states are also likely to attend the meeting.