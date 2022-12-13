Pune Bandh: City police issues traffic advisory; check routes to avoid

Shops, including groceries and bakeries, will be closed from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm today as part of the Pune Bandh. All other stores and shops that support the march will also be closed until 3:00 pm. Due to the silent march, traffic on several routes will be disrupted.

Following the call for a Pune Bandh by the Sambhaji Brigade and several other organisations and Oppositions parties under the name of 'Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar,' will hold a silent march on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, starting from 9:30 am.

From Chhatrapati Sambhaji statue in Deccan, the march would begin and proceed through Alka Theatre Chowk, Laxmi Road, and Belbaug Chowk before ending at Lal Mahal, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood.

According to the reports, shops in Pune, including groceries and bakeries, will be closed from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesday. All other stores and shops that support the march will also be closed until 3:00 pm. Due to the silent march, traffic on several routes will be disrupted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Vijay Maga of the Traffic Branch (Pune Traffic Police), has asked people to use alternative routes Tilak Road, Kelkar Road, and Kumthekar Road.

Pune Bandh: know routes to avoid

1) Lakshmi rd - Alka Talkies Chowk to Sonya Maruti Chowk (From the start of the procession till passing Belbaug Chowk)

2) Shivaji rd - Belbagh Chowk to S.Go. Barve Chowk (After the march passes, Sevasdan Chowk till the end of the march)

3) Bajirao rd - Appa Balwant Chowk to Puram Chowk (till the march reaches Sevasdan Chowk)

4) Ganesh rd - Jijamata Chowk to Phadke Houd (until passing Morcha Sevadsan Chowk)

From 7:00 am to the end of the silent march on Tuesday, no parking is available from Belbagh Chowk to Tilak Chowk.

PMPML buses will be diverted via Seven Loves Chowk and Maldhakka Chowk as needed from Narpatgiri Chowk on Nehru Road to 15th August Chowk, Power House Chowk to KEM Hospital, and Santakabir Chowk to Laxmi Road.

During the silent march, traffic on the above routes will be restricted as needed. Passengers should take Tilak Road, Kelkar Road, and Kumthekar Road for their journey.

