Zika Virus: Karnataka reports first case; know treatment, symptoms, other details

A five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the state's first confirmed Zika virus case. According to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, "This is the state's first confirmed case. It was found after the serum was tested for Dengue and Chikungunya. Typically, 10 per cent of such samples are sent to Pune for testing, with this being one of the positive results."

About the Zika Virus:

Following the 2016 outbreak in Brazil, Zika virus disease (ZVD) is a major public health concern. It is caused by a virus primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day.

Zika Virus symptoms:

According to WHO, common disease symptoms include rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches. The symptoms typically last 2-7 days.

Several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands since its discovery in the Zika forest of Uganda in 1947. Some cases were found a few months ago in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

In early December, a 67-year-old man was infected with the Zika virus in the Pune neighbourhood of Bavdhan. The man, a Nashik resident, arrived in Pune on November 6. He arrived at Jahangir Hospital on November 16 with fever, cough, joint pain, and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika Virus in a private laboratory on November 18, according to the health department.

Zika Virus treatment:

Zika virus disease is usually mild and does not require any special treatment. People infected with the Zika virus should rest, drink plenty of fluids, and take paracetamol for pain and fever. If their symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention. For the treatment of the virus, there is currently no vaccine.

