Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zika Virus: Karnataka reports first case; know treatment, symptoms, other details

    A five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the state's first confirmed Zika virus case. According to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, "This is the state's first confirmed case. It was found after the serum was tested for Dengue and Chikungunya. Typically, 10 per cent of such samples are sent to Pune for testing, with this being one of the positive results."

    Zika Virus: Karnataka reports first case; know treatment, symptoms, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    A five-year-old girl from Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus, on Monday (December 12), according to the PTI. Minister of Health, Dr K Sudhakar, said, "This is the state's first case, and the government is carefully observing the situation. Our department is completely prepared to handle it."

    "A 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus and has been advised to take precautionary measures," according to a Pune-lab report. 

    About the Zika Virus:
    Following the 2016 outbreak in Brazil, Zika virus disease (ZVD) is a major public health concern. It is caused by a virus primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. 

    Zika Virus symptoms:
    According to WHO, common disease symptoms include rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches. The symptoms typically last 2-7 days.

    Several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands since its discovery in the Zika forest of Uganda in 1947. Some cases were found a few months ago in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

    In early December, a 67-year-old man was infected with the Zika virus in the Pune neighbourhood of Bavdhan. The man, a Nashik resident, arrived in Pune on November 6. He arrived at Jahangir Hospital on November 16 with fever, cough, joint pain, and fatigue and was diagnosed with Zika Virus in a private laboratory on November 18, according to the health department.

    Zika Virus treatment:
    Zika virus disease is usually mild and does not require any special treatment. People infected with the Zika virus should rest, drink plenty of fluids, and take paracetamol for pain and fever. If their symptoms worsen, they should seek medical attention. For the treatment of the virus, there is currently no vaccine.

    Also read: Zika virus: Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur caseload escalates to 66 with 30 new cases

    Also read: Kerala reports 5 fresh cases of Zika virus; alert raised in Karnataka-Kerala border

    Also read: Kerala reports 3 fresh case of Zika Virus; Tamil Nadu intensifies checking at borders

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pune Bandh: City police issues traffic advisory; check routes to avoid - adt

    Pune Bandh: City police issues traffic advisory; check routes to avoid

    Jaishankar NSA Doval, CDS and Army chief brief Rajnath Singh over Tawang clash

    India-China Tawang clash: NSA Doval, CDS, Army chief brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Chaos at Delhi airport Indigo issues advisory asks passengers to report 3 5 hours prior to departure gcw

    Chaos at Delhi airport: Indigo issues advisory, asks passengers to report 3.5 hours prior to departure

    India China clash at Arunachal LAC Congress slams government seeks discussion in Parliament gcw

    'Explain to Beijing in a stern tone...' Opposition tells Modi govt after Tawang clash

    Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested in Madhya Pradesh over kill PM Modi remark gcw

    Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested in Madhya Pradesh over 'kill PM Modi' remark

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi Buds 4 with call noise reduction upto 20 hours battery life launched All details here gcw

    Xiaomi Buds 4 with call noise reduction, upto 20 hours battery life launched; All details here

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    Pune Bandh: City police issues traffic advisory; check routes to avoid - adt

    Pune Bandh: City police issues traffic advisory; check routes to avoid

    Xiaomi Watch S2 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch gcw

    Xiaomi Watch S2: 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits RBA

    Important reasons to have curd in winters; here's are a few health benefits

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon