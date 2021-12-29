  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aaditya Thackeray's words come true as Mumbai reports 2510 new COVID cases

    Aaditya Thackeray stated on Wednesday that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai may exceed 2,000 during the day, owing to an increase in new infections over the previous week.

    Aaditya Thackeray words come true as Mumbai reports 2510 new COVID cases gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 7:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The financial capital --- Mumbai --- reported a huge spike of new 2510 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray stated on Wednesday that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai might exceed 2,000 during the day, owing to an increase in new infections over the previous week. Thackeray made the remarks during a meeting with civic authorities to plot a line of action.

    The Maharashtra Minister indicated that he has requested that all covid care mega centres, as well as basic amenities, be on standby at all stages of preparation. He stated that the state government is focusing on adult and kid vaccinations. He also stated that there were 150 instances every day the preceding week. It now reports approximately 2,000 each day. The minister went on to say that Mumbai may see 2,000 cases per day today.

    Thackeray stated on social media that because to the increase in COVID cases in Mumbai, they called a meeting at the BMC to examine the situation, prepare, and plan for the proposed vaccine for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January. He also stated that they talked covid proper behaviour norms and public place event difficulties, especially with the New Year approaching.

     

    Rajesh Tope, the Health Minister of Maharashtra, has also voiced worry over the increase in the number of new and active cases in the state, calling it a worrisome scenario. He stated that in the previous 8-10 days, the number of active cases in the state ranged between 5,000 and 6,000.

    Also Read | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at tightening curbs amid soaring COVID cases

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 7:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi No further COVID restrictions to be imposed yellow alert to continue gcw

    Delhi: No further COVID restrictions to be imposed, yellow alert to continue

    If needed BJP ready to conduct virtual rallies says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gcw

    If needed, BJP ready to conduct virtual rallies, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    Govt imposes ban on imports of 351 sub-systems and components for military use-dnm

    Govt imposes ban on imports of 351 sub-systems and components for military use

    Jharkhand govt slashes petrol rate by Rs 25 per litre massive concession for two wheelers gcw

    Jharkhand govt slashes petrol rate by Rs 25 per litre, massive concession for two-wheelers

    PM Modi's scheduled visit to UAE postponed amid rising Omicron threat and surging COVID cases-dnm

    PM Modi’s scheduled visit to UAE postponed amid rising Omicron threat and surging COVID cases

    Recent Stories

    Delhi No further COVID restrictions to be imposed yellow alert to continue gcw

    Delhi: No further COVID restrictions to be imposed, yellow alert to continue

    Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli how he deceives income tax department here is how the RRR director reacted drb

    Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if he deceives income tax department; here’s how the RRR director reacted

    Salman Khan rides an auto-rickshaw around Panvel, gets trolled brutually SCJ

    Salman Khan rides an auto-rickshaw around Panvel, gets trolled brutually

    EPL 2021-22, Arsenal vs Man City Gunners assistant coaches Albert Stuivenberg Steve Round have big shoes to fill in Mikel Arteta absence

    EPL 2021-22, Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners' assistant coaches have big shoes to fill in Mikel Arteta's absence

    ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic pulls out, Dusan Lajovic to lead Serbia-ayh

    ATP Cup 2022: Novak Djokovic pulls out, Dusan Lajovic to lead Serbia

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship - Juan Ferrando-ah

    ISL 2021-22: "ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 43): Bartholomew Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon