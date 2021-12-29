Aaditya Thackeray's words come true as Mumbai reports 2510 new COVID cases

Aaditya Thackeray stated on Wednesday that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai may exceed 2,000 during the day, owing to an increase in new infections over the previous week.

The financial capital --- Mumbai --- reported a huge spike of new 2510 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray stated on Wednesday that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai might exceed 2,000 during the day, owing to an increase in new infections over the previous week. Thackeray made the remarks during a meeting with civic authorities to plot a line of action.

The Maharashtra Minister indicated that he has requested that all covid care mega centres, as well as basic amenities, be on standby at all stages of preparation. He stated that the state government is focusing on adult and kid vaccinations. He also stated that there were 150 instances every day the preceding week. It now reports approximately 2,000 each day. The minister went on to say that Mumbai may see 2,000 cases per day today.

Thackeray stated on social media that because to the increase in COVID cases in Mumbai, they called a meeting at the BMC to examine the situation, prepare, and plan for the proposed vaccine for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January. He also stated that they talked covid proper behaviour norms and public place event difficulties, especially with the New Year approaching.

Rajesh Tope, the Health Minister of Maharashtra, has also voiced worry over the increase in the number of new and active cases in the state, calling it a worrisome scenario. He stated that in the previous 8-10 days, the number of active cases in the state ranged between 5,000 and 6,000.

