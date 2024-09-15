Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER: 9-year-old girl dies of heart attack in Lucknow school

    A class 3 student tragically died from a heart attack while playing at a private school in Lucknow. The young girl was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Her family was unaware of any pre-existing heart conditions.

    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Lucknow. A shocking incident has unfolded in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, sending chills down the spines of many. A third-grade student suffered a fatal heart attack while playing at school. The incident caused widespread panic and commotion in the area. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

    The Moment the Innocent Child Collapsed
    The incident took place at a renowned private school in Lucknow. On Friday, a 9-year-old girl, while heading back to her classroom after lunch, suddenly collapsed. Her classmates tried to help her up, but she remained unresponsive. They raised an alarm, and a teacher rushed to the scene, picking up the child. However, by then, she had already passed away.

    Retired IAS Officer, the Girl's Grandfather, Reveals
    The deceased child has been identified as Manvi, daughter of Shikhar Sengar, a resident of Vikas Nagar Sector 14. She was a student at Mont Fort School and was on her way to her third-grade classroom when the tragedy struck. The school principal, in a statement, said, "Our teachers immediately took the child to the nearby Fatima Hospital. However, her family arrived and shifted her to Chandan Hospital. Unfortunately, we couldn't save her." The child's family, including her grandfather, retired IAS officer V.P. Singh, mentioned that she had experienced health issues in the past, but they were never aware of any heart-related problems. The family has declined a post-mortem examination.

    Similar Incidents in the Past

    1. A ninth-grade student died of a heart attack in a CMS classroom in Aliganj.

    2. Rajesh suffered a fatal heart attack while driving in Cantt.

    3. Doctor Sanjeev Pal collapsed and died while working out at a gym in Vikas Nagar.

    4. A groom died of a heart attack during his wedding ceremony in Malihabad.

