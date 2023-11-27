5 big changes that will come into effect on December 1

From December 1, several changes will come into effect that will impact the day-to-day lives of people across the country. From G20 presidency to visa-free entry in Malaysia, these changes will make the life easier and more secure for people of the country.

A variety of changes that will impact people's daily lives nationwide will take effect at the start of December, the last month of the year. The country's citizens will live easier and in more security thanks to these improvements, which include the ability to purchase SIM cards and visa-free entrance into Malaysia. Your digital life will be impacted by another significant shift that is about to happen. Those who have unused Gmail accounts will be particularly affected, as Google has stated it would be deleting those accounts.

Inactive Gmail accounts to be deleted: The tech giant Google has announced that, for all of its products and services, the inactivity period for a Google account will now be two years. Through emails, the corporation notified every user of the change. Starting on December 1st, all Google accounts that have not been used or accessed for a minimum of two years will be affected by the change.

Visa free entry of Indians in Malaysia: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Indians and Chinese nationals will be allowed to stay visa-free in the country for 30 days. This will be subjected to security screening, he added. The move is expected to give a boost to tourism in Malaysia, which is counting on extra tourists to support economic growth.

Verification for buying SIM card: In an effort to stop fraud and scams, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is enacting new regulations for purchasing and selling SIM cards as of December 1. All SIM card vendors would be required under the new regulations to submit to verification. A punishment of Rs 10 lakh might be imposed for noncompliance. The requirements for purchasing SIM cards in bulk are also being tightened by the national government. The regulations governing an individual connection that already exists will remain unchanged; only commercial connections will be permitted to do so.

Change in G20 presidency: As on December 1, 2023, Brazil will lead the Group of 20 (G20) countries. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil took over as prime minister of Brazil in September after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil will host the G20 in 2024, and South Africa will host it in 2025.

Change in IPO timeline: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has shortened the initial public offering (IPO) listing period from the previous T+6 days to T+3 days. The previous six-day period for listing shares on stock exchanges following the closing of initial public offerings (IPOs) has been cut in half by the new regulations.