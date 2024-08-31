47 Indians rescued from cyber-scam centres in Laos' Golden Triangle SEZ, total victims freed reaches 635

The Embassy of India in Laos has successfully rescued 47 Indian nationals who were trapped in cyber-scam centres located in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province, Laos PDR.

The Embassy of India in Laos has successfully rescued 47 Indian nationals who were trapped in cyber-scam centres located in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province, Laos People's Democratic Republic (PDR). The rescue operation highlights the Embassy's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad and addressing urgent crises.

The operation began when the Embassy was alerted about the dire situation of Indians trapped in fraudulent cyber-scam operations in the Golden Triangle SEZ. The SEZ is known for its lax regulatory environment, which has unfortunately become a hotspot for various illicit activities, including cyber scams targeting unsuspecting individuals.

Upon receiving distress signals, the Embassy promptly coordinated with Lao authorities. Following a crackdown by Lao officials on illegal activities in the Golden Triangle SEZ, 29 of the trapped individuals were handed over to the Indian Embassy. An additional 18 individuals had directly approached the Embassy for assistance, seeking urgent help to escape their predicament.

Embassy officials undertook a journey from the capital city of Vientiane to Bokeo to facilitate the rescue. During their visit, they actively liaised with local authorities, ensuring the safe extraction of the individuals. The Embassy arranged transport from Bokeo to Vientiane and provided accommodation and food for the rescued individuals upon their arrival in the capital.

Prashant Agarwal, the Ambassador of India to Laos, personally met the group upon their arrival in Vientiane. During the meeting, Ambassador Agarwal discussed the challenges faced by the individuals and advised on the next steps for their safe return to India.

The Embassy has completed all necessary procedural requirements set by Lao authorities for the repatriation process. Out of the 47 rescued individuals, 30 have already safely returned to India or are en route, while the remaining 17 are waiting for final travel arrangements to be confirmed. The Embassy is working diligently to ensure that these individuals also return home soon.

Ambassador Agarwal emphasized the Embassy's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad. He stated, "Ensuring the safety and well-being of Indians is a matter of top priority for the Embassy. Any request for help received from those in distress is taken up urgently and promptly, and all due assistance is extended."

To date, the Embassy has rescued a total of 635 Indians from similar situations and facilitated their safe return to India. The Embassy expressed gratitude to the Lao authorities for their cooperation and assistance in this operation. The matter has been raised at the highest levels to urge action against the unscrupulous elements involved in such activities.

In light of these incidents, the Embassy strongly advises Indians planning to work in Laos to exercise extreme caution. They are urged to conduct thorough due diligence before accepting any job offers to avoid falling victim to scams. A detailed advisory is available on the Embassy's official website at www.indianembassylaos.gov.in. Individuals with doubts or concerns are encouraged to contact the Embassy directly for guidance.

