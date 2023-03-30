Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 weeks since FIR against Zonta Infratech's Rajkumar Pilla, Bengaluru Police yet start investigation

    The Bengaluru-based firm, which is run by Rajkumar Chellappan Pilla -- son-in-law of former LDF Convener Vaikkom Vishwan, has been blamed for the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard in Kochi. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    The stench from the fire that engulfed the Brahmapuram waste disposal yard in Kochi, Kerala, has now reached Bengaluru, with claims emerging that the city police is yet to initiate an investigation into the FIR based on the complaint lodged by German businessman Patrick Bauer against city-based contractor Zonta Infratech Private Limited.

    Three weeks after the filing of the FIR, the investigation is yet to start.

    For the uninitiated, the Bengaluru-based firm, which is run by Rajkumar Chellappan Pilla -- son-in-law of former LDF Convener Vaikkom Vishwan, has been blamed for the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard in Kochi. The company was awarded Rs 54 crore waste-to-energy contract despite allegedly 'flouting experience requirements'. When the heat turned up following the deadly fire, Zonta awarded a subcontract to a company run by the son of a senior Congress leader.

    Patrick Bauer, who runs a business of developing and manufacturing attachments for forklift trucks and recycling and waste containers, is also a shareholder and director of Zonta Infratech Private Limited.

    In his FIR dated March 8, 2023, the German businessman accused Rajkumar of misappropriating funds and breach of trust. The FIR books Rajkumar under Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

    He claimed: 'Patrick invested 1.5 million Euros as equity and 2.5 million Euros by way of External Commercial Borrowing in Zonta. Zonta had approached him in 2018 seeking additional finance of 2.28 million Euros for their upcoming project in Bengaluru. The 2.28 million Euros Stand By Letter of Credit (SBLC) was in addition to an earlier investment. Rajkumar acquired trust and induced Patrick's company, Bauer GMBH, into extending the SBLC.'

    This additional finance was intended to avail credit facilities from the State Bank of India.

    The German businessman further claimed that "a settlement agreement had been entered between Patrick and Rajkumar and Dennis Eapen Pulimuttathu (another Zonta director) on October 6, 2022', which mentions the SBLC issued in 2018.

    The FIR claimed, 'As per the settlement agreement, 27,500 Euros were to be paid by Rajkumar at the time of signing of the agreement while another 82,763 Euros were to paid before November 30, 2022, along with 100,000 Euros for Patrick's travel and accommodation expenses. The agreement was intended to breach Patrick's trust.'

    While alleging that no settlement had been made to date, the FIR accused Rajkumar of availing a Rs 32 crore loan using the SBLC on the pretext of business purposes, which was allegedly used for personal use gain and for 'buying properties'.

    When contacted, the Investigating Officer said that the case was still in the FIR stage.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
