The Bengaluru connection to Supreme Court's latest artificial intelligence tool

    The Supreme Court scripted history this week when it began the use of technology built on artificial intelligence (AI) to begin live transcription of hearings. Did you know TERES (Technology Enabled RESolution), the AI engine that translated court arguments into text during live proceedings pertaining to the constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra political controversy, was created by three Bengalureans. 

    The Supreme Court scripted history this week when it began the use of technology built on artificial intelligence (AI) to begin live transcription of hearings. The medium, which is aimed at using technology to modernise the judicial system, has a Bengaluru connection.

    TERES (Technology Enabled RESolution), the AI engine that translated court arguments into text during live proceedings pertaining to the constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra political controversy, was created by three Bengalureans: Vikas Mahendra, his brother Vinay Mahendra, and his brother-in-law Badarivishal Kinhal (February 21). By day's end, the Supreme Court had formally posted the text online.

    Despite being a pilot project, legal experts supported it as a technology-first strategy for legal transcription that would increase accountability and openness as every word spoken in court is documented.

    Vinay, an RV College engineering graduate, was put in control of the technological element while Kinhal took over as operations manager.

    Recalling every detail, Vikas said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud phoned and asked if we could do transcription for the constitution court (consisting of five justices) that was adjudicating the political dispute in Maharashtra on a trial basis. 

    He stated: "We made the decision to move forward, and the CJI, who was dedicated to changing the judicial system, persuaded his troops to move swiftly. The judicial record was first made public on Tuesday." He added that there has been good response and interest from the high courts of Kerala, Odisha, and Karnataka.

    According to Vikas, the transcribing technology benefits all parties involved. To ensure responsibility, attorneys must first exercise caution while presenting their case and carefully consider and choose their words. Second, customers will understand what their attorney is saying better. Finally, judges are forbidden from using sarcasm. Fourth, attorneys can make sure that all of their points are noted.

    Aside from this, transcription is crucial for multi-day hearings because it makes it simple for attorneys to return to the notes they took during the previous hearing's points.

