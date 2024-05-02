Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Electricity demand peaks, families brace for shocking bills amid rising temperatures

    Amid rising temperatures in Kerala, electricity demand soars in the state, leading to higher bills for households. With peak hours extending into the early morning, families are urged to adjust consumption habits to mitigate bill shock.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 2, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As temperatures soar this summer, households are experiencing a significant spike in electricity consumption. Families are taken aback by the substantial increase in their bills when they receive charges for two months together. Even middle-class families are facing higher bills due to changes in the tariff slab. People of Kerala enduring the sweltering heat are now feeling overwhelmed upon seeing their current electricity bills.

    In many households, the current electricity bill is double what it was last time. There's a prevailing sentiment that even in average-income families, installing an AC is becoming a necessity, regardless of whether the income supports it. With temperatures making it difficult to sleep at night, many people rely on ACs for comfort. Consequently, the continuous rotation of fans throughout the day and night is contributing to the sharp rise in electricity bills.

    If you have two ACs, the electricity bill starts from Rs 8000 onwards. On top of that, there's another bill for water. Family members are expressing concern that the current electricity bill has doubled, leading to a significant strain on the family budget.

    As the summer temperatures rise, the state requires more than five thousand megawatts of electricity daily during peak hours. Previously estimated to last until 11 pm, the peak period has now extended until 2:30 am. By altering consumption habits, maintaining the maximum slab unchanged, and making efforts to minimize usage, households can potentially avoid being shocked by the current electricity bill when it arrives.
     

