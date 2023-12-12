21 stations in Kerala receive Eat Right Railway Station certificate by FSSAI

Around 21 railway stations in Kerala have been approved under the Eat Right Railway Station Scheme led by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to ensure safe food for passengers.

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 21 railway stations in Kerala have been approved under the Eat Right Railway Station Scheme led by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to ensure safe food for passengers. Around 114 Railway Stations in India have received the certificate. Among them, Kerala has received the most recognition.

Health Minister Veena George said that this is yet another recognition of Kerala's excellent work in the field of food safety. Kerala recently topped the National Food Security Index for the first time. It became the first state to have mobile food testing labs in all districts.

Various projects are currently in progress to enhance food safety and hygiene. Initiatives like the Clean Street Food Hub, Hygiene Rating, Eat Right Campus, Clean Fruits and Vegetable Market, and Used Oil Recycling (RUCO) are actively being implemented. Additionally, practical tools like the Food Safety Grievance Portal and the Eat Right Kerala Mobile App have been introduced to address concerns and promote healthy eating habits. Notably, efforts are underway to implement the Eat Right Railway Station project, as emphasized by the Minister.

The Eat Right Station certificate is approved for Parappanangadi, Chalakkudi, Thalassery, Kannur, Palakkad Junction, Chengannur, Shoranur Junction, Tirur, Vadakara, Changanassery, Alappuzha, Varkala, Karunagapally, Angamaly, Aluva, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam railway stations.

The certificate is granted after verifying various types of food establishments, such as static retail outlets, static retail catering establishments, static food plazas, food courts, and restaurants, as well as both static and mobile petty food vendors, stalls, and kiosks on the railway station platform. Additionally, warehouses and base kitchens in station yards are also subject to verification.

FSSAI ensures that all food prepared in these establishments adheres to food safety and hygiene standards. Moreover, the certificate confirms that safety standards are upheld during the service of food to passengers.

To be certified in this program, all food entrepreneurs at the station complex need to obtain an FSSAI registration or license. Additionally, food handlers working at station establishments must have a FOSTAC-trained certificate from FSSAI.