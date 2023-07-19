Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Gujarat riots case

    On July 30, the bail pleas of Setalvad and Sreekumar were rejected by an Ahmedabad sessions court. The court stated that granting them bail would send a message that individuals can level allegations without consequences.

    2002 Gujarat riots case Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad gcw
    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 19) granted regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in relation to the FIR filed against her for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. The court overturned the previous order of the Gujarat High Court that had denied her bail.

    As part of the bail conditions, the court ruled that Setalvad must deposit her passport with the trial court and refrain from attempting to influence witnesses, particularly those located in Gujarat. If she violates this condition, the Gujarat police can approach the Supreme Court to seek cancellation of her bail.

    Last year on September 2, the Supreme Court had granted Setalvad interim bail, considering her gender and the nature of the case, which predominantly involves documentary evidence from the 2002 incidents. The court found these conditions still relevant and therefore allowed her to continue to remain out on bail.

    Teesta Setalvad, along with former Gujarat Director General of Police RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt, was taken into custody on June 25 last year. The arrest came after the Ahmedabad Crime Branch registered a case against them for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

    Subsequently, Setalvad filed a bail plea in the Gujarat High Court, which issued a notice to the state government on August 3. The matter was scheduled for a hearing on September 19.

    However, as the high court declined to consider her plea, Setalvad approached the Supreme Court for interim bail. The apex court granted her interim bail after considering the circumstances and the high court's decision.

