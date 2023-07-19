Pakistan's Seema Haider used expert makeup to disguise herself to enter India: Intel sources

Alongside her appearance, investigators have uncovered Seema Haider's proficient language skills, possibly imparted by Pakistani handlers operating in Nepal. The use of such language training is reportedly intended for women crossing the Nepali border to engage in illicit activities within India.

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who clandestinely entered India with her four children to be with her boyfriend, went to great lengths to disguise herself as a rural Indian woman with the assistance of expert makeup, as per intelligence sources. This choice of clothing is commonly employed by women involved in human trafficking, particularly those associated with domestic assistance or prostitution networks when crossing the Indo-Nepal border. Alongside her appearance, investigators have uncovered Seema Haider's proficient language skills, possibly imparted by Pakistani handlers operating in Nepal.

The use of such language training is reportedly intended for women crossing the Nepali border to engage in illicit activities within India. The ATS and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are currently investigating Seema Haider for alleged connections to the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Although Seema Haider arrived in India on a bus from Nepal in May, accompanied by her four children to reunite with her 22-year-old lover Sachin Meena, the central authorities have been unable to verify their claims of entering India through the Indo-Nepal border on May 13.

Intelligence sources have found no evidence of the presence of any third-country individuals in the Sunauli and Sitamarhi sectors of the Indo-Nepal border on that specific day.

Authorities have examined documents and CCTV footage, particularly the bus routes near the border on May 13, based on the statements provided by Seema and Sachin. On July 4, local police apprehended Seema Haider for unlawfully entering India, while Sachin Meena was detained for harbouring illegal immigrants.

However, on July 7, both were granted bail by a local court, and they have since been residing in Greater Noida with Seema Haider's four children, as the investigation continues.

