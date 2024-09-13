1984 Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty', trial set to begin on October 3

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has pleaded 'not guilty' to charges related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically the Pul Bangash killings. The trial will begin on October 3 in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Tytler faces accusations of murder and inciting violence during the riots.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has pleaded 'not guilty' to charges related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically the Pul Bangash killings case. The plea was made in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. Tytler has opted for a trial, with the court scheduling the matter for October 3 to begin the trial and recording of evidence.

The case in question involves the killings of three Sikhs near the Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984. This was part of a larger wave of violence that erupted following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. The court had framed charges against Tytler on August 30, 2024.

Tytler faces accusations of murder and instigating violence during the riots, which resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 Sikhs. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet in May 2023, Tytler, a former Union Minister, is alleged to have incited and provoked the mob that gathered near the Pul Bangash Gurdwara. The charge sheet alleges that Tytler played a significant role in instigating the violence.

In August 2023, Tytler was granted anticipatory bail. However, his release on bail sparked protests by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) outside the court, reflecting the deep-seated anger and demand for justice within the Sikh community.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a reaction to the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The assassination was a direct consequence of Operation Blue Star, a military operation ordered by Gandhi to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The operation, conducted between June 1 and 8, 1984, was highly controversial and led to significant backlash from the Sikh community.

The Rouse Avenue Court, in August 2024, directed the CBI to frame charges against Tytler, citing sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial. The court has decided to move forward with charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections related to unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, and murder.

