Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    1984 Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty', trial set to begin on October 3

    Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has pleaded 'not guilty' to charges related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically the Pul Bangash killings. The trial will begin on October 3 in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Tytler faces accusations of murder and inciting violence during the riots.

    1984 anti-sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty', trial to begin in October gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has pleaded 'not guilty' to charges related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, specifically the Pul Bangash killings case. The plea was made in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. Tytler has opted for a trial, with the court scheduling the matter for October 3 to begin the trial and recording of evidence.

    The case in question involves the killings of three Sikhs near the Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984. This was part of a larger wave of violence that erupted following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. The court had framed charges against Tytler on August 30, 2024.

    Tytler faces accusations of murder and instigating violence during the riots, which resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 Sikhs. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet in May 2023, Tytler, a former Union Minister, is alleged to have incited and provoked the mob that gathered near the Pul Bangash Gurdwara. The charge sheet alleges that Tytler played a significant role in instigating the violence.

    In August 2023, Tytler was granted anticipatory bail. However, his release on bail sparked protests by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) outside the court, reflecting the deep-seated anger and demand for justice within the Sikh community.

    The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a reaction to the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The assassination was a direct consequence of Operation Blue Star, a military operation ordered by Gandhi to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The operation, conducted between June 1 and 8, 1984, was highly controversial and led to significant backlash from the Sikh community.

    The Rouse Avenue Court, in August 2024, directed the CBI to frame charges against Tytler, citing sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial. The court has decided to move forward with charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections related to unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, and murder.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report dmn

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-397 September 13 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Delhi weather alert! Heavy rain in parts of national capital, several roads waterlogged; orange alert issued gcw

    Delhi weather alert! Heavy rain in parts of national capital, several roads waterlogged; orange alert issued

    Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended shk

    Agra SHOCKER! Junior doctor rapes 11-year-old patient in medical college, suspended

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report dmn

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report

    In a first, North Korea releases rare photos of uranium-enrichment site as Kim Jong Un takes tour; see pics shk

    In a first, North Korea releases rare photos of uranium-enrichment site as Kim Jong Un takes tour; see pics

    Why do monkeys take out each other's lice? RKK

    Why do monkeys take out each other's lice?

    Onam 2024: 7 places to enjoy yummy Sadya in Bangalore RBA

    Onam 2024: 7 places to enjoy yummy Sadya in Bangalore

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon