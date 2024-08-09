Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '1971-like situation': Scores of people gather at India-Bangladesh border amid unrest; WATCH viral videos

    Large crowds have gathered at the India-Bangladesh border amid political turmoil in Bangladesh, leading to violent protests and targeted attacks on minorities. With nearly 300 deaths and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India, India closely monitors the situation and emphasizes minority safety.

    1971 like situation Scores of people gather at India-Bangladesh border amid rising unrest; WATCH viral videos vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    In a development reminiscent of the 1971 crisis, large crowds have gathered at the India-Bangladesh border amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh. Over the past few days, the Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted several attempts by these groups to cross into India.

    Visuals from the Indian side at Pathantuli in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, capture a massive crowd chanting slogans while Bangladeshi troops patrol nearby. The escalating situation has drawn significant attention, with concerns rising over the potential spillover of unrest into India.

    The protests in Bangladesh, which have turned increasingly violent over the past few weeks, have resulted in nearly 300 deaths. The unrest led to the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. Hasina fled Dhaka the same day and is now in India, adding another layer of complexity to the crisis.

    The protests have also sparked reports of targeted violence against Hindus and other minority communities. Several Hindu temples, homes, and businesses have been vandalized, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina's Awami League party have been killed. Since Hasina's departure, media reports from Bangladesh have highlighted a growing number of attacks on minorities.

    India is closely monitoring the Indo-Bangladesh border situation, with Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the formation of a dedicated committee on Friday. Shah stated that this committee will collaborate with Bangladeshi counterparts to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities residing in Bangladesh, as he shared in a recent tweet.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. In a congratulatory tweet to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on his new role as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, PM Modi expressed his best wishes. He emphasized the importance of restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minority communities. Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to collaborating with Bangladesh for mutual peace, security, and development.

