BREAKING: ED team attacked during raids in Delhi's Bijwasan area, officer injured

Enforcement Directorate team attacked during a cyber crime raid in Delhi's Bijwasan, injuring an additional director. The raid targeted a network involved in phishing, QR code fraud, and job scams. Learn more about the incident and investigation.

An officer suffered minor injuries after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked while conducting raids in a cyber fraud-linked money laundering case in southwest Delhi's Bijwasan on Thursday. In relation to the issue concerning cyber app fraud connected to the UAE-based Pyypl payment aggregator, the central probe agency had filed a formal complaint. Ashok Sharma and his brother were among the suspects in the case who attacked the ED personnel. According to ED sources, the matter is under control and a formal complaint has been made.

"The Enforcement Directorate’s High-Intensity Unit (HIU) launched extensive searches today targeting top chartered accountants allegedly linked to a massive cybercrime network operating across India," according to a statement released by the agency.

The ED team had been looking into a number of cybercrimes that were linked to the laundering of illegal monies, such as phishing scams, QR code fraud, and part-time work scams. During the operation, the cybercrime suspects and their associates attacked the crew, according to ED sources. There were five individuals on the property, and one of the suspects was able to escape. The assault also injured one other director.

“Five people were there and one of them ran away. The premises are secured and an FIR is being filed. One additional director of ED was injured in the incident,” the probe agency said.

According to sources, the attack happened while the team was carrying out searches at a farmhouse. The attackers fled from the spot soon after the incident. An FIR has been filed, and authorities have begun an investigation to find and capture the offenders.

Visuals from the scene showed a broken piece of furniture on the floor in what looked like a living room of a house. The ED team went to the local police station over the matter, after which the cops have launched a manhunt for the accused.

