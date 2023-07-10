Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    142 dead, 5,995 cases: Manipur govt issues fresh report to Supreme Court on violence

    The state government informed the court that six cases have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation. Since May, around 5,000 incidents of arson have occurred, with the districts of Imphal East and Imphal West reporting the highest number of fatalities.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    The Manipur government, led by N Biren Singh, on Monday (July 10) informed the Supreme Court that a total of 142 individuals have lost their lives in the violence over the past two months in the state. To maintain control of the situation, approximately 5,995 FIRs have been filed, and 6,745 individuals have been taken into custody.

    The state government informed the court that six cases have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation. Since May, around 5,000 incidents of arson have occurred, with the districts of Imphal East and Imphal West reporting the highest number of fatalities.

    The government outlined the measures it has implemented to uphold law and order. Daily security reviews are conducted, and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been established to handle any emergencies. To ensure peace, the state government disclosed that 124 paramilitary forces companies and 184 Army columns are deployed on the ground.

    The state government provided an update to the court, outlining their efforts to restore normalcy in the affected areas. They informed the court that initiatives are underway to connect students residing in relief camps with nearby schools. Additionally, the government conducted various competitive exams within the state.

    Regarding the internet ban, the state government stated that they are working towards conditional relaxation on a case-by-case basis. Internet connectivity has been suspended for the past two months. The government is also extending the relaxation hours for the curfew after assessing the local conditions.

    The state government appealed to the petitioners not to mention specific tribes during their arguments, emphasizing that this could have adverse effects on the ground situation. In response to the court's request, the government filed an updated report on the steps taken to halt the violence and facilitate the rehabilitation of those affected.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
