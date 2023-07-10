Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flood-like situation unlikely in Delhi, govt prepared: CM Kejriwal on incessant rain

    Delhi rain: Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi received 153mm of rain on 8th and 9th July. Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain, so people faced troubles."

    Delhi rains: No floods forecast, evacuation when river Yamuna reaches 206 mark: CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Amid the heavy  rainfall in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (July 10) said that this is not the time to point fingers at each other. He also said that the governments of all affected states need to work together to provide relief to the public.

    Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi received 153mm of rain on 8th and 9th July. Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain, so people faced troubles."

    "As per CWC, Yamuna river is flowing at 203.58 meters in Delhi. It is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high. If Yamuna crosses the 206 mtr mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river," CM Kejriwal said.

    At 12 noon, water level of the river recorded at 204.36 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres. The situation is arising due to the continuous release of water into the river, from Hathinkund Barrage. At 12 noon, 2,17,003 cusecs of water has been released from the Barrage.

    Meanwhile, torrential rain in Delhi affects the functioning of the Delhi High Court. Due to leakage, three courtrooms have been shifted to another room.

    However, the chief justice of the Delhi High Court has agreed that no adverse order shall be passed if any lawyer is not able to appear before the court on Monday. Due to heavy rain, seepage and water leakage in some courtrooms.

    Accordingly, Courtroom no 2 where the Division Bench of Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva and Justice Manoj Jain assemble, has been shifted to Courtroom No 3.

    Another Court no 4 where the Division Bench of Justice VK Rao and Justice AK Mendiratta assemble, has been shifted to Court no 9. Court No 6 where Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice Amit Mahajan hold the court, has been shifted to Court No 29 in Extension Block, till further order.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
