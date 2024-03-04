Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    12 states in 10 days... Check out PM Modi's outreach mission

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a 10-day whirlwind tour across 12 states and union territories, during which he will be attending 29 programs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    In the lead-up to the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a 10-day whirlwind tour spanning 12 states and union territories. The tour will include 29 events aimed at rallying support for the ruling party in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

    March 4: Telangana

    PM Modi will kick off his journey in Telangana, unveiling an array of development projects in Adilabad before addressing a fervent public gathering. He will then make his way to Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam, paying homage to Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) and captivating another crowd in Chennai. He will then depart for Hyderabad.

    March 5: Odisha

    Continuing his momentum, PM Modi will inaugurate projects and deliver speeches in Telangana's Sangareddy before moving on to Odisha for further dedications and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects.

    March 6: West Bengal

    March 6 will witness Modi's historic visit to West Bengal, where he will unveil ambitious projects, including the Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section. He will address a rally in Barasat before heading for Bihar where he launch worth around Rs 12,800 crore in Bettiah.

    March 7: Jammu and Kashmir

    PM Modi's journey will take a historic turn when he will address a public rally in Srinagar, marking his first visit to the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Article 370. The day will conclude with engagements back in Delhi.

    March 8: Delhi

    On March 8, PM Modi will participate in the inaugural National Creator's Award in Delhi. Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Assam to take part in events there.

    March 9: Arunachal Pradesh

    PM Modi will be in West Kamang, Arunachal Pradesh, for the inauguration of the Sela Tunnel before returning to Assam to unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat and then lay the foundation stone for development projects. Later in the day, he will address a gathering in West Bengal after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Siliguri.

    March 10: Uttar Pradesh

    The next day, PM Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh, where he will be seen in the Samajwadi Party's bastion of Azamgarh. 

    March 11: Haryana

    On March 11, the Prime Minister will open the Dwarka Expressway's Haryana section. He will also be attending the 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'Namo Drone Didi' programs in Delhi.

    March 12

    PM Modi will move out of Delhi on March 12 and head to Sabarmati in Gujarat. Later in the day, he will be touring the Pokhran military range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

    March 13

    PM Modi will be inaugurating semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
