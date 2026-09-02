Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao slammed the Congress government's 1,000-day tenure, calling it a 'people's betrayal role' instead of a milestone. He accused the ruling party of failing to fulfil its promises made to the people of Telangana.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at Amaradhamam and Jallianwala Bagh in Parkal as part of Telangana Liberation Day programmes and criticised the Congress government over the completion of 1,000 days of its tenure in the state.

'People's betrayal role', not people's rule

Speaking to ANI, Rao hit out at the ruling Congress, rejecting its description of the completion of 1,000 days as a milestone in "people's rule". "The Congress government is boasting that they have completed 1,000 days in people's rule. We say that it is not people's rule, it is only a people's betrayal role. They have betrayed the people of Telangana," Rao said.

The Telangana BJP chief alleged that the Congress had made several promises to the people before coming to power but had failed to fulfil them. "They made several other promises, but none of the promises are fully fulfilled. Neither students nor farmers nor people are happy in Telangana because of the Congress government," he said.

He also raised concerns over land-related issues, alleging that people were worried about their land being taken away by the government and referring to restrictions concerning registration. "If people are afraid that their land will be snatched away by the government because they have been prohibited from registration under 20 of the Registration Act, these are certain issues that Telangana people are facing," Rao said.

Telangana Liberation Day Significance

Rao's remarks came on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day programmes, during which he visited Amaradhamam and paid homage to those who lost their lives during the struggle associated with the region's liberation.

Telangana Liberation Day is observed on September 17 to commemorate the end of the erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizam and its integration with the Indian Union in 1948. The day has remained a politically significant occasion in Telangana, with different political parties organising programmes to commemorate the events and honour those associated with the movement. The BJP has traditionally sought official recognition and wider celebration of Telangana Liberation Day, while the issue has also been a point of political contestation in the state.

BJP Confident of Future Win

Rao further questioned the Congress government's decision to celebrate the completion of 1,000 days in office, saying the administration had only a limited period remaining before the next political phase. "I don't know for what reason Telangana is already celebrating the 1,000 days. I'm sure these 1,000 days, and they are left only with 150 days. After that this government will go and BJP will come to power," he said.

The Congress government, which came to power in Telangana in December 2023, has been facing criticism from opposition parties over the implementation of its poll guarantees and issues related to farmers, students, employment and welfare.

Rao said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning the people of Telangana and expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the state in the next electoral cycle. (ANI)