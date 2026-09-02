The TN Cyber Crime Cell has registered a case over an AI deepfake video of CM C Vijay Joseph being used to scam people. Circulating on Facebook, the video with Hindi audio offers fake financial aid and asks viewers to contact a WhatsApp number.

The Cyber Crime Cell of the CB-CID has registered a case over an AI-generated deepfake video impersonating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph and allegedly being used to cheat people by offering financial assistance.

The case was registered on September 1 after the Cyber Crime team, during routine cyber patrolling, detected a deepfake video circulating on Facebook with Hindi audio impersonating the Chief Minister.

According to the CB-CID, the video was created and circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms with the alleged intention of cheating innocent people.

In the video, members of the public were asked to contact a WhatsApp number for financial assistance.

Following the detection, a special report was submitted on September 1, based on which a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Cell, CB-CID, and an investigation was initiated.

Investigation and Takedown Efforts

The authorities have also approached Meta seeking information related to the fake social media account and relevant logs. A request has also been initiated to take down the fake video.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that several similar AI-generated deepfake videos portraying the Chief Minister offering financial help are being circulated on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Pakistan Link Emerges in Probe

Officials said several of these videos were shared through Facebook IDs purportedly based in Pakistan.

The investigation is underway to identify those behind the circulation of the fake content and ensure its removal from social media platforms at the earliest.

Police Issue Public Warning

Tamil Nadu Police has urged the public not to respond to phone numbers or join WhatsApp groups mentioned in such videos, stressing that the videos are fake and have been fabricated by scammers to cheat people.

The police also appealed to people to educate their family members and friends about such online scams and exercise caution while responding to suspicious social media content. (ANI)