'Why was Manipur Bishop not invited...' Congress on PM Modi's Christmas feast

Delhi: AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal responded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the leaders of the Christian community was only an election strategy. He said that the announcement that the Pope would visit India was also made during the last Goa elections. He also informed that the Congress will make extensive preparations to listen to the grievances of the minorities before the Lok Sabha elections.

His responses came after PM Modi held a Christmas feast at his residence in New Delhi on Monday.

Venugopal said, " The Prime Minister's feast is only a tool for the general elections. Why Manipur was not discussed at the Christmas party? Why Manipur Bishop was not invited to the meeting?"

KC Venugopal told Asianet News that the Congress has no fear that Christians will be alienated. He alleged that PM Modi is trying to divide Christians and Muslims.

Mumbai Archbishop Cardinal Oswald Gracious, Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto, Syro Malabar Sabha Faridabad Diocese Bishop Kuriakos Bharanikulangara, Church of North India Director Paul Swarup, Businessmen Joy Alukkas, Alexander George, Manuel, Sportsperson Anju Bobby George, Bollywood actor Dino Morea among 60 people were guests at the Prime Minister's party yesterday.

The Prime Minister announced that the Pope would visit India in the second half of next year or early 2025 in a ceremony that lasted for about one and a half hours at his residence as part of Christmas celebrations. PM Modi said that seeing the Pope in person was the most priceless moment in his life.

After the Manipur riots, the church leadership turned down Sangha Parivar's moves to keep Christians together. However, in the context of the Israel-Hamasa conflict, the Prime Minister took the initiative and the effort is being revived. Although the movement is at the national level, the BJP aims to gain the support of Christians in Kerala.