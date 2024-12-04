Protests held across India over atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus, call for ISKCON monk's release grows (WATCH)

Thousands of people from various Hindu organizations took to the streets in multiple Indian cities on Wednesday, protesting against the increasing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and demanding the immediate release of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Rallies and protests were organized in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and more, drawing attention to the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, where reports suggest that more than 200 attacks have occurred since August. The protests also saw significant participation from religious groups, political leaders, and citizens, all united in their call for action.

In Uttar Pradesh, Hindu organizations in Aligarh, Ayodhya, Banda, Chitrakoot, and Etah held demonstrations. In Aligarh, a sit-in organized by the Bangladesh Alpsankhyank Sangh culminated with the submission of a memorandum to the district magistrate. The memorandum called on India to exert pressure on Bangladesh to immediately stop attacks on Hindus and their places of worship. In Ayodhya, RSS, BJP, and Vishva Hindu Parishad workers held a public rally, with Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, speaking out against the Bangladesh government’s inaction.

Rai emphasized India’s long-standing support for Bangladesh, adding, "India has always stood by Bangladesh, yet the Bangladeshi government has failed to protect its Hindu community." He urged the international community to act and put pressure on the Bangladeshi authorities to address the violence and ensure justice for Hindus.

Meanwhile, Indore in Madhya Pradesh also witnessed a large-scale protest. Thousands gathered in Lalbagh before marching to the district collector’s office. The rally, organized by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, saw commercial establishments close for half a day in support of the cause. Among the participants were several religious leaders, women, and RSS workers. They handed over a memorandum to District Collector Ashish Singh, demanding that the Indian government press Bangladesh to ensure the safety and religious freedoms of Hindus. Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and BJP leaders, including Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and MLA Usha Thakur, joined the protest.

Thakur, in her address, criticized the Bangladeshi government for its failure to protect its Hindu population, stating, “If they (Bangladeshi authorities) do not uphold their own Constitution, we should not engage with them in any form of business or sports.”

In Dhanbad, Jharkhand, members of Hindu Rashtriya Samanvya Samiti (HRSS), along with ISKCON, Bajrang Dal, BJP, and other organizations, held a massive protest march. Protestors carried placards and raised slogans against the Bangladesh government, marching to Randhir Verma Chowk for a two-hour demonstration. Dhanbad legislator Raj Sinha addressed the crowd, highlighting the violence faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, looting of businesses, and targeted assaults on Hindu homes. He urged the Indian government to intervene to protect minority Hindus and ensure the safety of religious sites in Bangladesh.

In Gumla, a peaceful ‘silent’ rally organized by Sarna Sanatan Dharm took place from Kedar Bagan to the government bus stand. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the local deputy commissioner, urging international pressure to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The growing protests reflect widespread outrage over the situation in Bangladesh, where attacks on Hindus have become a significant concern. The rallies across India have also intensified calls for the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, with many participants voicing their support for the spiritual leader, who was arrested under unclear circumstances.

'PM Modi should intervene to ensure release of Chinmoy Krishna Das'

A BJP Lok Sabha member on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is currently imprisoned in Bangladesh on charges of sedition.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya raised the matter during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, also condemned the situation, emphasizing that religious insults, violence, and injustice must not be tolerated.

"We cannot be silent. This is not an issue of diplomacy, but linked to our emotions and devotion to Shri Krishna," the actor-turned-politician said.

Malini expressed hope that the Bangladesh government would release ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

BJP MP Dilip Saikia, representing Darrang-Udalguri in Assam, called for a resolution in Parliament to send a strong message to the Bangladesh government, urging an immediate halt to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Saikia also highlighted that since the formation of Bangladesh in 1971, a large number of Bangladeshi Muslims have migrated to Assam, becoming a significant factor in the region's political and electoral landscape.

Firojiya added that there were no lawyers available in Bangladesh to represent Krishna Das, and the one lawyer who had agreed to take on the case was currently fighting for his life.

