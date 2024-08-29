BJP 'spies' in Sharad Pawar's Z+ security? Anil Deshmukh makes sensational claim

The recent Z-plus security upgrade for NCP founder Sharad Pawar, involving 58 CRPF personnel, has caused unrest within his party. Senior leaders, including Anil Deshmukh, criticized the state and Central governments for allegedly using enhanced security as a pretext to spy on Pawar.

Mumbai: The recent upgrade of NCP founder Sharad Pawar's security to the Z-plus category, involving at least 58 CRPF personnel in a multi-layered protection detail, has sparked discontent within his party's faction. Senior leaders, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, criticized the state and Central government, accusing them of using the pretext of enhanced security to spy on the veteran leader.

Deshmukh, a close confidante of Pawar and the current Katol MLA, lashed out at the BJP leadership, accusing them of attempting to plant spies at the veteran leader's residence, in his vehicles, and at various locations on his itinerary.

He mentioned that the party leadership has been questioning the motive and timing behind the security upgrade for senior Pawar, especially with elections approaching. Deshmukh pointed out that there was no apparent need for enhanced security, and no one had requested it, making it suspicious why the current state government and the Centre were so eager to assign 58 CRPF personnel for Pawar's protection. Deshmukh added that the senior leadership was baffled by the deployment, which also surprised Pawar.

He suggested that his party colleagues couldn't dismiss the possibility of government spies being placed within the security detail to monitor senior Pawar, especially after the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) camp, under Pawar's leadership, managed to surprise their rival Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha election.

Deshmukh claimed that the current BJP leadership at both the state and central levels is eager to monitor who visits senior Pawar, including MLAs, to assess their potential alignment with him.

When questioned about potential protests against the enhanced security measures, Deshmukh revealed that party members are closely monitoring the situation, weighing the advantages and disadvantages, but have not yet planned any demonstrations. According to sources, the state and central governments may have upgraded senior Pawar's security to prevent any potential attacks that could garner sympathy for him and boost support for his NCP faction in the upcoming election.



