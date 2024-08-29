Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video

    In Udupi, 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' dressed as mythological figures to humorously highlight dangerous potholes on the Adi Udupi-Malpe road, drawing attention to road safety.
     

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    In a surprising and amusing turn of events on the Adi Udupi-Malpe road, locals were taken aback to see two mythological figures from the Hindu tradition, 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt,' inspecting the road. The duo, portrayed by two individuals dressed in elaborate costumes, were not there to bring any supernatural intervention but rather to draw attention to the poor state of the road.

    The actors dressed as 'Yamraj,' the god of death, and 'Chitragupt,' his scribe, embarked on a unique mission to highlight the dangerous conditions of the road. Armed with a measuring tape and a notebook, they methodically examined several potholes, even measuring their depth and documenting their findings. Their humorous yet impactful performance involved observing pedestrians attempting to jump over these treacherous potholes, highlighting the risk they pose to commuters.

    In the video captured of this unusual inspection, both 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' were seen standing on either side of a pothole, taking notes as a man leaped across it. After the daring jump, the duo recorded the pothole's size, playfully debating its potential to be fatal or manageable. Their innovative approach aimed to underscore the severe pothole issue in a manner that could not be ignored by local authorities.

    The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens applauding the creative method used to draw attention to the road's condition. Many expressed their appreciation for the effort, hoping it would spur the necessary actions from transport and infrastructure officials to address the pothole problem effectively.

    Also Read: Jabalpur railway cops fact check viral video showing GRP thrashing Dalit woman

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bizarre Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics; see picture snt

    Bizarre! Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one snt

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

    Viral Video: Octopus steals GoPro camera from Australian diver in playful encounter (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Octopus steals GoPro camera from Australian diver in playful encounter (WATCH)

    Guinness reveals why it deactivated 'Longest Kiss' World Record in 2013 snt

    Guinness reveals why it deactivated 'Longest Kiss' World Record in 2013

    WATCH Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked snt

    WATCH: Ludhiana man posts video of dead rat in restaurant food; leaves netizens shocked

    Recent Stories

    'Spies' in Sharad Pawar's Z+ security? Anil Deshmukh's sensational claim anr

    'Spies' in Sharad Pawar's Z+ security? Anil Deshmukh's sensational claim

    Retired DGP Dr DV Guruprasad exposes dark reality of Indian prisons speaks on special treatment to Darshan in jail vkp

    EXCLUSIVE: Retd DGP Dr Guruprasad exposes dark reality of India's prisons amid actor Darshan's fiasco

    football Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch scr

    Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future NTI

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon