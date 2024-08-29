Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video

In a surprising and amusing turn of events on the Adi Udupi-Malpe road, locals were taken aback to see two mythological figures from the Hindu tradition, 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt,' inspecting the road. The duo, portrayed by two individuals dressed in elaborate costumes, were not there to bring any supernatural intervention but rather to draw attention to the poor state of the road.

The actors dressed as 'Yamraj,' the god of death, and 'Chitragupt,' his scribe, embarked on a unique mission to highlight the dangerous conditions of the road. Armed with a measuring tape and a notebook, they methodically examined several potholes, even measuring their depth and documenting their findings. Their humorous yet impactful performance involved observing pedestrians attempting to jump over these treacherous potholes, highlighting the risk they pose to commuters.

In the video captured of this unusual inspection, both 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' were seen standing on either side of a pothole, taking notes as a man leaped across it. After the daring jump, the duo recorded the pothole's size, playfully debating its potential to be fatal or manageable. Their innovative approach aimed to underscore the severe pothole issue in a manner that could not be ignored by local authorities.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens applauding the creative method used to draw attention to the road's condition. Many expressed their appreciation for the effort, hoping it would spur the necessary actions from transport and infrastructure officials to address the pothole problem effectively.

