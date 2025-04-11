Salah signs new Liverpool contract, reveals reason behind decision (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In good news for Liverpool fans, forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027. The Egypt international, who was among three senior players set to be out of contract this summer along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, has now committed his future to Arne Slot’s side.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017, has been a key figure in the club’s recent successes, including their Champions League and Premier League triumphs. Speaking after the announcement, the 31-year-old said he remains as motivated as ever to add more silverware to his collection.

Salah reveals reason behind staying in Liverpool

"I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," said Salah.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together."

Salah has played a vital role in Liverpool’s campaign this season, with the Reds currently sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven matches remaining.

His decision to stay comes as a major boost for the club as they prepare for a new era under incoming manager Arne Slot.

