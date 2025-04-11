Kareena Kapoor’s dancing AI video at rave party in Pakistan sparks outrage among fans (WATCH)

Read Full Article

An AI-generated video showing a badly animated version of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at a rave party in Pakistan's Karachi has left her fans both angry and amused. The clip, shared by a DJ, shows Kareena's AI avatar dancing on a screen with loud music playing in the background.

Hamza Haris, whose bio says he's a “Quintessential Karachi Boi,” shared the video on Instagram with a note explaining what inspired him to create the actor’s animated version. “Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show. I knew if I was gonna play it, it had to have a visual. The track was inspired while I was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and I sampled that iconic moment when Pooh says—well, you know the line. So I thought, why not have dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before,” he wrote.

"We pulled it off—and it was a hit. The crowd went wild. Just hoping Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan see this someday and get how funny, unexpected, and hype it was,” he continued.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, "POV: You're at a rave in Karachi, and Kareena Kapoor starts dancing in front of you." The video then shows the dancing avatar wearing what resembles a formal outfit, with its hair tightly in a ponytail.

As soon as the video was shared it went viral on social media and comments poured in from all sides. A user wrote, "Never thot i would see the day where we all rave to kareena kapoor. LMFAOO THIS WAS UNREAL."

Another user commented, "This animation is sooooo bad, and why is looking like she is going to work?". A third user wrote, "Stop working on the track and animation both'.

Fourth commented, "Hell nah this is NOT Kareena Kapoor".

