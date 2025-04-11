user
user icon

"Good thing...": Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde praises BJP govt for Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde commended the BJP government for extraditing Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He emphasized the importance of the NIA's investigation to bring justice to the victims and uncover the truth.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 11, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde has complimented the BJP government for the extradition of a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, stating that this government has done a good thing.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde praised the BJP government's efforts and stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would now thoroughly investigate and bring justice to the victims.

"We were also trying, and the BJP government were also trying to bring him back to India. Now, we see we are successful here. I think NIA will fully dig up and work out this investigation and will give justice to the victims. It doesn't matter whether it is Modi or the government of India... Now that we have brought him, we should be quiet; we should dig up. After digging out, the truth will come out," Shinde said.

Complementing the current BJP government, the Congress leader said, "This government has done good thing. We compliment them. There is nothing wrong in complimenting because this was a long-standing issue; they have brought him here... It doesn't matter who was minister or not... When we were in power, we were trying to bring him here because the matter of 26/11 is important to dig up..."

Ajit Pawar demands actions to reveal real mastermind

Earlier today, speaking on the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that further action could be taken to reveal the "real" mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

He said that the 26/11 accused Rana could reveal the mastermind behind the incident and expose the person who directed him to commit such an act. Pawar emphasised the importance of Rana's apprehension in shedding light on the masterminds and motives behind the devastating incident.

"During the 26/11 attacks, we all were in Mumbai, it was a very serious incident. We tried to find out who the exact mastermind behind the incident was. Now, we have caught this person (Tahawwur Rana), and he can reveal who the real mastermind behind the incident is and who directed him to commit such an act. After getting all this information, we can take further action," Pawar told reporters here.

He expressed optimism that Rana's interrogation would provide crucial insights into the orchestration of the attacks, including the individuals who directed him and the motives behind the devastation.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days, where he will be questioned in detail about the "complete conspiracy" behind the deadly 2008 attacks, said the agency.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering a sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks. (ANI)

