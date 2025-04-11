Tahawwur Rana told Headley Indians 'deserved' 26/11 attacks: US' explosive statement after his extradition

Read Full Article

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday issued an official statement after 26/11 terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India from the US. The statement described the extradition as a crucial step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and other victims of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives and injured over 238 people.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the US on Wednesday and reached Delhi on Thursday evening. The 64-year-old is accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, including six Americans, and were carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The NIA confirmed that Rana will remain in their custody for 18 days, during which time he will be interrogated about his role in the "complete conspiracy" behind the deadly attacks.

"The United States on Wednesday extradited convicted terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Rana’s extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks... On April 9, the US Marshals Service executed the Secretary’s surrender warrant by surrendering Rana to Indian authorities for transportation to India. Rana’s extradition is now complete...," the statement read.

The DOJ described the attack in their statement, detailing that between November 26 and 29, 2008, ten members of the designated foreign terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai. The attacks targeted a train station, restaurants, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, and a Jewish community center, causing over $1.5 billion in damages and injuring hundreds.

Rana allegedly told Headley that the Indians 'deserved it'

It also gave key details around the planning behind the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. They also mentioned Rana's links with his childhood friend David Coleman Headley (Headley), also a 26/11 coconspirator.

According to the press release, US claimed that Indian authorities allege that Rana provided cover for LeT operative David Coleman Headley, a US citizen and Rana’s childhood friend, to conduct surveillance for the attacks. Rana allegedly used his immigration business to support Headley’s travel and activities in India under false pretenses, including opening a Mumbai office and submitting fraudulent visa applications.

"Over the course of more than two years, Headley allegedly repeatedly met with Rana in Chicago and described his surveillance activities on behalf of LeT, LeT’s responses to Headley’s activities, and LeT’s potential plans for attacking Mumbai," the press release stated.

It added, "After the attacks were complete, Rana allegedly told Headley that the Indians “deserved it.” In an intercepted conversation with Headley, Rana allegedly commended the nine LeT terrorists who had been killed committing the attacks, saying that “[t]hey should be given Nishan-e-Haider”—Pakistan’s “highest award for gallantry in battle,” which is reserved for fallen soldiers."

The press release also recalled that Rana was convicted in 2013 in the Northern District of Illinois for conspiring to provide material support to LeT and participating in a foiled plot to attack a Danish newspaper. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison. In the same proceedings, Headley pleaded guilty to 12 terrorism charges—including his role in the Mumbai attacks—and was sentenced to 35 years.

Rana in NIA custody

A special flight carrying Tahawwur Rana landed in Delhi last evening after he exhausted all legal avenues to stop his extradition. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and taken to a local court. He was then sent to the custody of the anti-terror agency for 18 days.

In a statement, the NIA said it "successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice."

He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government of India, murder and forgery under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

