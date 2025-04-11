user
user icon

Frontier Drops 2025 Forecast As Demand Wanes Amid Tariff Concerns, Retail’s Still Extremely Bullish

The airline expects the second quarter's capacity to be down by low single-digit percentage points compared to the year-ago quarter.

Frontier Drops 2025 Forecast As Demand Wanes Amid Tariff Concerns, Retail’s Still Extremely Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Frontier Airlines' parent, Frontier Group (ULCC), drew retail attention on Thursday after it withdrew its full-year forecast amid economic uncertainty.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that first-quarter revenue growth is expected to be lower than expected due to weakened demand in March, which resulted in fare discounting and promotions across the industry.

Frontier forecasted an adjusted loss of $0.20 to $0.24 per share for the first quarter. It had earlier projected a breakeven to $0.07 per share in profit for the first quarter and at least $1 in 2025 earnings.

Earlier this week, larger rival Delta Airlines also scrapped its full-year forecast amid tepid demand.

According to U.S. Transportation Security Administration data, annual growth in passenger traffic fell to 0.7% in March from 5% in January.

Analysts fear customers would cut down on air travel if recession fears persist due to a tariff-driven trade war.

The company expects revenue growth in the first quarter of about 5% on capacity growth of similar levels.

It also expects that capacity in the second quarter will be down by low single-digit percentage points compared to the prior year quarter.

Frontier is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on May 1.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ (76/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

ULCC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:30 a.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits ULCC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:30 a.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Frontier shares have fallen 50.7% year-to-date (YTD).

The S&P 500 Passenger Airlines sector has fallen 31.3% this year compared to the 10.2% decline in the broader S&P 500 index.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Recent Stories

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon