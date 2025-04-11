Logitech Withdraws Full-Year Guidance As Trump Tariff Uncertainty Bites: Retail Turns Downbeat

Read Full Article

Computer peripheral devices manufacturer Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) became one of the first major tech companies to factor in the impact of the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

After the markets closed on Thursday, Lausanne, Switzerland-based Logitech said it withdrew its fiscal year 2026 guidance, given the continuing uncertainty of the tariff environment.

However, the company, which has scheduled its fiscal year fourth-quarter results, for April 29, confirmed its fiscal year 2025 outlook that calls for sales of $4.54 billion to $4.57 billion, representing 5.4%-6.4% growth.

The company expects the year’s adjusted operating income to come in at $755 million to $770 million.

President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announced last week have cast a cloud on the corporate and consumer spending environment, with imports from Switzerland attracting a levy of 31%.

Trump has since then paused the tariff implementation for 90 days, although the 10% base-level levy is in effect already.

Media reports said Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter said Wednesday she had spoken to her U.S. counterpart by telephone about trade and was looking forward to reaching agreements.

Logiotech’s 10-Q report for the third quarter shows that 41% of its revenue came from the Americas, 34% from EMEA and the remaining from the Asia-Pacific region.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Logitech stock plummeted to ‘extremely bearish’ (0/100) by late Thursday from the ‘neutral’ mood a day ago. The message volume spurted to ‘high’ levels.

A stock watcher posted the headline regarding the guidance suspension and indicated they were bearish on the stock.

Logitech’s U.S.-listed stock ended Thursday’s session down 5.16% at $70.37. It is down nearly 15% this year. The Koyfin-compiled consensus stock price target is $94.31

