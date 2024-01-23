'Not all Ram devotees are BJP': Shashi Tharoor clarifies amid backlash over his social media post

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on the day of Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram temple posted on X a picture of Ram Lalla. Soon he faced backlash from several including SFI in Kerala.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday (Jan 22) posted a picture of the Ram Lalla idol after the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony took place with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. Several prominent personalities from various walks of life were present at the ceremony.

Sharing the picture on X, Tharoor captioned the post, 'Siyavar Ramchandra ki jai'. His post came when the Congress leaders and its INDIA allies declined the invitation. Soon after he started facing backlash for the post claiming it to be a support for the BJP.

According to Tharoor, his tweet was misinterpreted. Why should he, a Congressman, hand over Shri Ram to the BJP, he questioned? Although Tharoor made it clear that the BJP would like it, he is not prepared to hand over Lord Ram to them.

Not all Hindus who pray to Shri Ram are BJP members, Tharoor went on. It should be possible to spread the faith in your own unique way. He goes to the temple to pray, Tharoor clarified. SFI had protested against Tharoor who came to the law college for the event. Tharoor also clarified that SFI's protest was not for politics, but for doubting his secularism. Tharoor also criticized SFI for saying that he is not secular out of a line tweet.

Shashi Tharoor claimed on the eve of the inauguration of Ram Mandir that the Congress had chosen not to attend as they considered it to be a "political programme."

"Each of us have our own religious beliefs and act accordingly. As a party, the stand is very clear. The Prime Minister is officiating what has become a very political exercise and we do not believe that is a good thing," Tharoor said.

