Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Metro Man' Sreedharan tells Kerala: 'Start with semi-speed train, then roll high-speed train'

    The entire SilverLine project will need to be redone, according to E Sreedharan, and the routes will change from those that were initially suggested.

    'Metro Man' Sreedharan tells Kerala: 'Start with semi-speed train, then roll high-speed train' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government had sought suggestions from Metro Man E Sreedharan in the SilverLine project, which came to a standby following public protests. Sreedharan claimed that the current SilverLine project, which included plans to build a 529.45-kilometer semi-high-speed rail line between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, need a full makeover. The entire line would be elevated or subterranean under the current proposal. 

    Also read: Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today

    A new report was handed over to Prof KV Thomas, the Kerala government's special representative in Delhi and then presented to the Chief Minister. As the state government is mulling restarting the project, Thomas visited Sreedharan's house in Ponnani, Malappuram the other day. The latter opined that Kerala needs a semi-high-speed railway initially and subsequently upgrade to a high-speed railway. 

    In contrast to the ground-level SilverLine, which necessitates relocating people and demolishing structures, including homes, he also proposed underground and elevated routes.

    The projected SilverLine cannot currently be linked with the Indian Railway network. This would only be possible if SilverLine used a broad-gauge system. He also noted in the report that the project would be possible if the Highspeed project were to be expanded outside of the state to include Mangaluru.

    In order to reduce the travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to four hours, the Rs 64,000 crore SilverLine project proposes building a semi-high-speed rail track. The SilverLine project aims to be a semi-high-speed rail corridor, with trains designed to travel at a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour).

    The project envisions state-of-the-art infrastructure, including dedicated tracks, advanced signaling systems, and modern stations equipped with amenities for passengers. The trains are expected to be equipped with modern technology and comfortable seating arrangements.

    Also read: 'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    Chopper with six people on board goes missing in Nepal; check details AJR

    Chopper with six people on board goes missing in Nepal; check details

    Why Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every Monsoon vkp

    Why Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every Monsoon

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record vkp

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details AJR

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details

    Recent Stories

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G Which has better camera performance gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Which has better camera performance?

    Rihanna HOT-BOLD photoshoot: Singer flaunts her baby bump in her latest Instagram post for 'Savage x Fenty' RBA

    Rihanna HOT-BOLD photoshoot: Singer flaunts her baby bump in latest Instagram post for 'Savage x Fenty'

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon