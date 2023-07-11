'Metro Man' Sreedharan tells Kerala: 'Start with semi-speed train, then roll high-speed train'

The entire SilverLine project will need to be redone, according to E Sreedharan, and the routes will change from those that were initially suggested.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government had sought suggestions from Metro Man E Sreedharan in the SilverLine project, which came to a standby following public protests. Sreedharan claimed that the current SilverLine project, which included plans to build a 529.45-kilometer semi-high-speed rail line between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, need a full makeover. The entire line would be elevated or subterranean under the current proposal.

Also read: Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today

A new report was handed over to Prof KV Thomas, the Kerala government's special representative in Delhi and then presented to the Chief Minister. As the state government is mulling restarting the project, Thomas visited Sreedharan's house in Ponnani, Malappuram the other day. The latter opined that Kerala needs a semi-high-speed railway initially and subsequently upgrade to a high-speed railway.

In contrast to the ground-level SilverLine, which necessitates relocating people and demolishing structures, including homes, he also proposed underground and elevated routes.

The projected SilverLine cannot currently be linked with the Indian Railway network. This would only be possible if SilverLine used a broad-gauge system. He also noted in the report that the project would be possible if the Highspeed project were to be expanded outside of the state to include Mangaluru.

In order to reduce the travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to four hours, the Rs 64,000 crore SilverLine project proposes building a semi-high-speed rail track. The SilverLine project aims to be a semi-high-speed rail corridor, with trains designed to travel at a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour).

The project envisions state-of-the-art infrastructure, including dedicated tracks, advanced signaling systems, and modern stations equipped with amenities for passengers. The trains are expected to be equipped with modern technology and comfortable seating arrangements.

Also read: 'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing