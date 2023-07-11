Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the brutal murder of killing of a Digambar Jain monk in Belagavi. Expressing their concerns, BJP leaders raised suspicions regarding the Congress government's alleged attempts to conceal crucial information pertaining to the case.
     

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events during the zero hour in the Assembly on Monday, MLAs belonging to the BJP vociferously brought up the issue of the murder of Acharya Sri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj. 

    Police have taken the two suspects into custody. The police claim that the crime was committed following a dispute over money. BJP MLAs have come forward to challenge the police's declaration, labelling it as a misleading claim. 
    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    Lakshmana Savadi, Congress MLA from Athani, claimed to have known the victim's family and gave additional information on the murder of the Jain monk. "The monk was electrocuted, his body dumped into the borewell, and when it wouldn't fit, the killers chopped his limbs and then his head in a vertical manner".

    He is the only Congress MLA who has spoken about this issue in the assembly.

    "This is a cold-blooded, deliberate murder and cannot be treated like any other crime, If the case is not turned over to the CBI, the government is trying to hide something," former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
    Karnataka to crack the whip on drug mafia; orders given to eradicate menace
     
    In response to the murders of the Jain monk and a Hindu worker in Mysuru district, leaders from the BJP have formed two fact-finding teams. One of the teams has been formed under the leadership of BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel that will monitor the case involving the Jain monk.

    The fact-finding team comprises leaders, including Ashwath Narayan, Mahesh Tenginakayi, Pratap Simha, Shrivatsa, Preetam Gowda, Appana, Mallikarjuna, Abhay Patil, Eeranna Rajesh Nerali, Sanjay Patil, MB Jirali, YV Ravishankar, and Mangala Somshekar.

    The second fact-finding team will be led by CT Ravi. On Tuesday, Home Minister G Parameshwar is expected to make a statement on the case. Nevertheless, if the BJP's demand is not met, the party's leaders have threatened to stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every Monsoon vkp

    Why Mogerkudru village in Mangaluru turns into an island every Monsoon

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record vkp

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record

    Karnataka to crack the whip on drug mafia; orders given to eradicate menace

    Karnataka to crack the whip on drug mafia; orders given to eradicate menace

    Man killed barbarically outside a bar in Karnataka's Kolar vkp

    Man killed barbarically outside a bar in Karnataka's Kolar

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G Which has better camera performance gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Which has better camera performance?

    Rihanna HOT-BOLD photoshoot: Singer flaunts her baby bump in her latest Instagram post for 'Savage x Fenty' RBA

    Rihanna HOT-BOLD photoshoot: Singer flaunts her baby bump in latest Instagram post for 'Savage x Fenty'

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon