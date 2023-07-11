'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the brutal murder of killing of a Digambar Jain monk in Belagavi. Expressing their concerns, BJP leaders raised suspicions regarding the Congress government's alleged attempts to conceal crucial information pertaining to the case.

In a dramatic turn of events during the zero hour in the Assembly on Monday, MLAs belonging to the BJP vociferously brought up the issue of the murder of Acharya Sri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj.

Police have taken the two suspects into custody. The police claim that the crime was committed following a dispute over money. BJP MLAs have come forward to challenge the police's declaration, labelling it as a misleading claim.

Lakshmana Savadi, Congress MLA from Athani, claimed to have known the victim's family and gave additional information on the murder of the Jain monk. "The monk was electrocuted, his body dumped into the borewell, and when it wouldn't fit, the killers chopped his limbs and then his head in a vertical manner".

He is the only Congress MLA who has spoken about this issue in the assembly.

"This is a cold-blooded, deliberate murder and cannot be treated like any other crime, If the case is not turned over to the CBI, the government is trying to hide something," former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

In response to the murders of the Jain monk and a Hindu worker in Mysuru district, leaders from the BJP have formed two fact-finding teams. One of the teams has been formed under the leadership of BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel that will monitor the case involving the Jain monk.

The fact-finding team comprises leaders, including Ashwath Narayan, Mahesh Tenginakayi, Pratap Simha, Shrivatsa, Preetam Gowda, Appana, Mallikarjuna, Abhay Patil, Eeranna Rajesh Nerali, Sanjay Patil, MB Jirali, YV Ravishankar, and Mangala Somshekar.

The second fact-finding team will be led by CT Ravi. On Tuesday, Home Minister G Parameshwar is expected to make a statement on the case. Nevertheless, if the BJP's demand is not met, the party's leaders have threatened to stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue.