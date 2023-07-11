Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today

    As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, IMD sounded a yellow alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts today (July 11).

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday (July 11). The state is predicted to have heavy rain through July 14. During this time, a yellow alert is in effect in several districts. A yellow alert signal means there will be significant rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in the next 24 hours.

    A yellow alert has been issued in the following districts:

    July 12: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur,Kasaragod
    July 13: Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
    July 14: Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

    (More details to follow...)

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details AJR

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates party wise leads and wins gram panchayat samity zilla parishad

    West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 LIVE: TMC races ahead, Left and BJP battle for second spot

    Tourist bus collides with truck in Kannur; Several injured anr

    Tourist bus collides with truck in Kannur; one killed

    WB Panchayat Election Results 2023: 'Will take action against control room lords,' says Guv on violence AJR

    WB Panchayat Election Results 2023: Governor warns of action against 'control room lords'

    Recent Stories

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details AJR

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details

    OMG 2: Amid teaser launch thrill; Akshay Kumar's old statement goes VIRAL - READ vma

    OMG 2: Amid teaser launch thrill; Akshay Kumar's old statement goes VIRAL - READ

    Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Kollywood star, says "Ajith is not a gentleman; he cheated me" RBA

    Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Kollywood star, says "Ajith is not a gentleman; he cheated me"

    tennis India vs West Indies 2023: Ravindra Jadeja nears landmark, set to surpass Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Ravindra Jadeja nears landmark, set to surpass Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev

    Nothing Phone 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE Check out expected price specs gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check out expected price, specs

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon