Kerala rain update: IMD issues yellow alert in three districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday (July 11). The state is predicted to have heavy rain through July 14. During this time, a yellow alert is in effect in several districts. A yellow alert signal means there will be significant rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued in the following districts:

July 12: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur,Kasaragod

July 13: Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 14: Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

(More details to follow...)