Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget

The Central Government has approved the construction of two elevated corridors for Bengaluru's Metro Phase 3, expanding the network by 44.65 km for Rs 15,611 crore. Corridor 1 will connect JP Nagar to Outer Ring Road, and Corridor 2 will link Hosahalli to Kadabagere, with work starting in 2029.

In a significant boost for Bengaluru's public transport, the Central Government has approved the construction of two new elevated corridors as part of the Metro Phase 3 project. This decision came during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The approval covers the development of Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro, which will see the creation of two key corridors. These corridors will span a total length of 44.65 kilometres, with an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore. This latest phase promises to greatly enhance the city's metro network, which is set to expand to 220.20 kilometres upon completion.



The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had previously submitted a detailed proposal for this expansion. Following thorough discussions and approvals from the cabinet, work on this ambitious project is slated to begin in 2029.

Corridor 1: This corridor will extend from JP Nagar 4th Level to Outer Ring Road, covering 32.15 kilometres and featuring 21 stations.

Corridor 2: Spanning 12.50 kilometres, this line will connect Hosahalli to Kadabagere and will include 9 stations.

