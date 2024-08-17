Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident

    Two separate road accidents in Kerala claimed the lives of two women. In Alappuzha, 62-year-old Latha died when a car crashed into her auto-rickshaw on the national highway near Purakkad. In Kannur's Therthalli, homemaker Marykutty was killed when a goods auto rickshaw collided with her scooter, and her husband was severely injured.

    Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Alappuzha: An accident in Alappuzha claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman when a car crashed into the auto-rickshaw she was traveling in. The deceased has been identified as Latha, hailing from Thamallackal in Karuvatta. The incident occurred on the national highway near Mathery in Purakkad at around 5 am. 

    Also Read: Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns

    Latha was among a group of four women who had visited the Ambalapuzha temple for darshan on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1. The car, which lost control, collided with the auto-rickshaw, resulting in the tragic accident. The body has been moved to the hospital's mortuary.

    Homemaker dies, husband injured in scooter crash in Kannur

    A separate road accident in Kannur's Therthalli claimed the life of a homemaker, Marykutty, who was traveling on a scooter with her husband. The scooter collided with a goods auto rickshaw, which was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in Marykutty's instant death. Her husband, Kunjumon, sustained severe injuries in the accident.

    The scooter attempted to overtake another vehicle when the goods auto rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, crashed into them. The scooter fell down, and the car behind it ran over the woman. The goods auto rickshaw driver fled the scene without stopping. 

    The incident occurred on Friday (Aug 16) at around 9 pm, and Marykutty's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem procedures.

    Also Read: Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns dmn

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-667 Aug 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-667 Aug 17 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi dmn

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi (WATCH)

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024 anr

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

    Recent Stories

    Thane Woman smacks man's private parts with metal spatula to stop harassment, sends him to ER AJR

    Thane woman smacks man's private parts with metal spatula to stop harassment, sends him to ER

    MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know vkp

    MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues Yellow alert to 14 districts for 48 hours vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues Yellow alert to 14 districts for 48 hours

    football Joshua Zirkzee net worth: Manchester United player's salary and stats scr

    Joshua Zirkzee net worth: Manchester United player's salary and stats

    Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read ATG

    'Short skirt mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta says Vivek Agnihotri did not allow her to wear robe on set; Read

    Recent Videos

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon