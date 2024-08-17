Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident

Two separate road accidents in Kerala claimed the lives of two women. In Alappuzha, 62-year-old Latha died when a car crashed into her auto-rickshaw on the national highway near Purakkad. In Kannur's Therthalli, homemaker Marykutty was killed when a goods auto rickshaw collided with her scooter, and her husband was severely injured.

Alappuzha: An accident in Alappuzha claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman when a car crashed into the auto-rickshaw she was traveling in. The deceased has been identified as Latha, hailing from Thamallackal in Karuvatta. The incident occurred on the national highway near Mathery in Purakkad at around 5 am.

Latha was among a group of four women who had visited the Ambalapuzha temple for darshan on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1. The car, which lost control, collided with the auto-rickshaw, resulting in the tragic accident. The body has been moved to the hospital's mortuary.

Homemaker dies, husband injured in scooter crash in Kannur

A separate road accident in Kannur's Therthalli claimed the life of a homemaker, Marykutty, who was traveling on a scooter with her husband. The scooter collided with a goods auto rickshaw, which was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in Marykutty's instant death. Her husband, Kunjumon, sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The scooter attempted to overtake another vehicle when the goods auto rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, crashed into them. The scooter fell down, and the car behind it ran over the woman. The goods auto rickshaw driver fled the scene without stopping.

The incident occurred on Friday (Aug 16) at around 9 pm, and Marykutty's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem procedures.

