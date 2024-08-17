Kerala: IMD issues rain alert for 10 districts; orange alert in Manimala river, yellow alert in Achankovil

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Kerala, with 4 districts under orange alert and 6 under yellow alert. Rising water levels in the Manimala and Achankovil rivers have prompted orange and yellow alerts, respectively, with residents advised to exercise extreme caution and be prepared to evacuate.

    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala, with four districts - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki - placed under orange alert, indicating a high likelihood of strong rainfall. Meanwhile, six other districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode - are under yellow alert.

    The weather forecast suggests that the heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with Kottayam, Idukki, and Kozhikode districts likely to experience intense rainfall tomorrow. All three districts are placed under orange alert. A cyclonic circulation has formed over southern Karnataka, leading to rough seas and strong winds, prompting a ban on fishing along the Kerala coast.

    The situation is being closely monitored as a low-pressure system has formed from southern Karnataka to Comorin coast, which could lead to further rainfall in the state.

    Rising water levels: Orange alert in Manimala, yellow alert in Achankovil

    Meanwhile, a warning has been issued for residents living along the banks of the Manimala and Achankovil rivers in Kottayam due to rising water levels. The rivers have reached dangerous levels, prompting an orange alert in Manimala and a yellow alert in Achankovil.

    The river's water level at Central Water Commission's (CWC) Kallooppara station, State Irrigation Department's Manimala station, and Vallamkulam station has reached danger levels. As per the alert, residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid entering the rivers or attempting to cross them. They should be prepared to evacuate from flood-prone areas and follow official instructions.

    Those living in close proximity to the rivers are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

