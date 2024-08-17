Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Fever claims life of Class 10 student in Kozhikode

    Parvathy, a 10th-standard student from Chathamangalam, Kozhikode, died due to fever-related complications after two weeks of treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

    Kerala: Fever claims life of Class 10 student in Kozhikode dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A 10th-standard student from Kozhikode, Parvathy, passed away due to fever-related complications. The Chathamangalam native had been receiving medical attention at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for two weeks before succumbing to her illness. 

    This incident follows the recent death of another 10-year-old girl, Fathima Bathool, who also died from fever in Kozhikode last month. Fathima, daughter of Shareef hailing from Elettil in Kozhikode, was initially treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a private hospital, where she ultimately lost her life due to severe health deterioration.

    High incidence of fever in July

    Kerala has been battling a surge in fever cases and fatalities since July. On July 12, the state reported 11 fatalities attributed to fever, bringing the overall toll to a concerning level.

    A four-year-old boy who was under treatment for H1N1 died in Ernakulam on July 19. The deceased was Leon Libu, a resident of Olanad, Alangad. Leon was admitted to a private hospital with a fever on Thursday (July 18), and the hospital authorities confirmed that he tested positive for H1N1. 

    A person in Malappuram, Saifunissa, a 47-year-old native of Ponnani, died after being infected with H1N1. She developed a fever two weeks ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur Kunnamkulam on July 14 as her condition worsened. She died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

