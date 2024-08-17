Kolkata rape-murder case: Centre asks protesting doctors to resume duties; check details

In response to concerns raised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Resident Doctors' Associations of Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Delhi, the Ministry has announced plans to establish a committee.

The Centre on Saturday (August 17) called on protesting doctors to return to their duties in light of the escalating cases of dengue and malaria across the country. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued the appeal, stressing the urgent need for medical professionals to resume work to address the public health crisis.

In response to concerns raised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Resident Doctors' Associations of Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Delhi, the Ministry has announced plans to establish a committee. This committee will explore measures to enhance the safety and security of healthcare workers amidst the ongoing unrest.

The situation in West Bengal has further complicated the healthcare landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for transferring senior doctors and professors, alleging that these moves have exacerbated the already chaotic situation following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Among the 42 doctors recently transferred are Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das, both of whom were stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the tragic incident occurred on August 9. The BJP has accused Banerjee of targeting Medical College Kolkata and Calcutta National Medical College, which are at the center of protests against her administration.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT Cell, condemned the West Bengal government's actions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya claimed that the extensive transfer orders issued on August 16 have further destabilized the situation and are aimed at suppressing dissent.

The reshuffle has been met with strong condemnation from doctors' associations, who view it as a deliberate attempt to intimidate senior medical professionals. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its handling of the situation, likening it to a crackdown on those seeking justice and likening Banerjee's approach to authoritarian regimes.

Poonawalla's comments included allegations of police harassment of citizens and journalists, and disruption of peaceful protests. He accused the West Bengal government of undermining efforts to seek justice and protect medical professionals.

