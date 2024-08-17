Sports
Nagal's net worth is estimated at INR 5 crore
According to ATP's official website, Nagal has won over INR 10 crore in prize money to date.
Asics
Gatorade
Yonex
The 26-year-old made his debut at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open as the lucky loser replacing Rafael Nadal
Nagal became the first Indian player in 42-years to qualify for the main draw. Defeated Matteo Arnaldi of Italy to enter the round of 32 stage.
Became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman (2013 US Open) to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam, defating Bradley Klahn in the opeing round.