Sports

Sumit Nagal, highest-ranked Indian in men's singles (No.68, July 2024)

Image credits: Getty

Net worth

Nagal's net worth is estimated at INR 5 crore

Image credits: Getty

Prize money

According to ATP's official website, Nagal has won over INR 10 crore in prize money to date. 

Image credits: Getty

Endorsements

Asics
Gatorade
Yonex

Image credits: Getty

First Indian at Masters 1000 since Prajnesh Gunneswaran

The 26-year-old made his debut at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open as the lucky loser replacing Rafael Nadal

Image credits: Getty

2024 Monte Carlo

Nagal became the first Indian player in 42-years to qualify for the main draw. Defeated Matteo Arnaldi of Italy to enter the round of 32 stage. 

Image credits: Getty

2020 US Open

Became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman (2013 US Open) to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam, defating Bradley Klahn in the opeing round. 

Image credits: Getty
