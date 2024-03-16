Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Kalaburgi, Karnataka, targeting the Congress government and its leaders. He criticized corruption and nepotism, citing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's ambitious claim of winning 400 seats. Modi expressed confidence in BJP's rising support in southern states, predicting a landslide victory.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a blistering attack on the Congress-led state government in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi. Aiming AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi referenced Kharge's recent parliamentary speech, where he confidently proclaimed, "ab ki bar 400 par" (this time, 400 seats in Parliament). Modi seized upon this statement, challenging the Congress leadership and suggesting that the tide was turning in favour of the BJP.

    Amidst the fervour of the impending polls, PM Modi didn't mince words as he lambasted the Congress, accusing them of fostering corruption and indulging in nepotistic family politics. Addressing a massive crowd, PM Modi highlighted the deteriorating state of the legal system under the Congress rule, asserting that corruption has become rampant, and alleging that funds were being siphoned off to the party's high command.

    Commencing his address in Kannada, PM Modi warmly greeted the people of Basaveshwara Nadu in Kalaburgi, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received during his roadshow. Despite the official announcement of election dates still pending, PM Modi noted the palpable enthusiasm among the people, with many already predicting a landslide victory for the NDA, surpassing the coveted 400-seat mark in Parliament.

    Reflecting on his recent visits to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka, PM Modi asserted that support for the BJP was surging across the southern states. He emphasized that people from diverse backgrounds were rallying behind the BJP, signalling a decisive shift in political allegiance.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
