'I'm sorry': VK Pandian quits active politics, apologises after BJD loses Odisha (WATCH)

VK Pandian, a close associate of former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, announced on Sunday (June 9) that he is stepping down from active politics following the Biju Janata Dal's humiliating defeat in the state assembly elections.

Pandian apologised to the BJD workers and leaders if his campaign contributed to their defeat in the recent elections. He clarified that he has not accumulated any wealth and that his financial status has remained unchanged since the beginning of his civil service career. Pandian also expressed that his heart will always be with the people of Odisha and Lord Jagannath.

In a video message, Pandian apologised to the BJD workers and leaders and said, “I consciously decided to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD’s loss.”



Pandian’s decision came just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a landslide victory in the polls, reducing the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)—which had ruled Odisha for over two decades—to only 51 seats in the 147-member Assembly.

