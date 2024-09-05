Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cops tried to bribe us…' Parents of Kolkata doctor make huge revelation

    The father of the deceased Kolkata doctor accused the police of trying to downplay the case from the beginning. He claimed that the family was denied access to the body and had to wait at the police station during the post-mortem.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    The family of the Kolkata doctor, who was raped and murdered last month while working a night shift, has accused the police of attempting to cover up the case. The horrific incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the state, with demands for prompt and decisive action from the authorities.

    West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes 'Anti-Rape' Bill, approves capital punishment for convicted offenders

    The parents of the 31-year-old doctor participated in a protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where their daughter's body was discovered on August 9. They expressed concerns that the police may be attempting to hastily close the case without conducting a thorough investigation.

    The father of the deceased doctor alleged that the police attempted to downplay the case from the outset. He claimed that the family was denied access to the body and was made to wait at the police station while the post-mortem examination was conducted, speaking to protesters at the rally.

    The parent stated, "When the body was eventually returned to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately refused."

    The parents have joined the protest in solidarity with the junior doctors, who are demanding justice for their daughter's brutal murder.

    The Kolkata Police has faced intense scrutiny and criticism from both the Opposition and the public for its handling of the case. Concerns have been raised about how the accused, Sanjoy Roy, was able to move freely throughout the government-run hospital at any time, with some reports suggesting he was involved in illegal activities such as arranging hospital beds and facilities for patients in exchange for bribes.

